Murphy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $336.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

