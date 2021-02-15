Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $365.51 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

