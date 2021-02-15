Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 306.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $93.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $93.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

