Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

