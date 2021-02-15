Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 115,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,730,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $277.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.