Murphy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $170.72 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

