Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock worth $387,625,670. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $270.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

