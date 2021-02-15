Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $210.98 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $347.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day moving average is $187.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

