Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,094 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

