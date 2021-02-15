Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,695 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.80 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

