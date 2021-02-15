Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $213.16 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

