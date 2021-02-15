Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 774 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.69 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

