Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 878 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $341.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.