Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Chevron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 432,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,565,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

