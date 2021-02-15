Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 41,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $161.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.66. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

