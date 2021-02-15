Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.3% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,056,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,492,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,843,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $380.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.41. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $380.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

