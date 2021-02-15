MVL Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. MVL has a market cap of $40.36 million and $4.18 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.12 or 0.00978513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053820 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.75 or 0.05179782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018297 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00036417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,466,772,887 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.