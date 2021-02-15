Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$23.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report earnings of ($23.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($19.40) and the lowest is ($25.78). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($12.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($78.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($82.04) to ($76.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($73.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($88.66) to ($63.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabors Industries.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.
See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.