Nabtesco Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nabtesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Nabtesco stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

