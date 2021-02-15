NAGA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,996.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. NAGA has a market cap of $3.57 million and $16,996.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.96 or 0.01002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054055 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.24 or 0.05288912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025128 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.