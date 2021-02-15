Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0324 on Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $48,988.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00089694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00094377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00401885 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00189194 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

