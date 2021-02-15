Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $807.00

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 807 ($10.54) and last traded at GBX 797 ($10.41), with a volume of 18537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782 ($10.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Naked Wines from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 697.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 536.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £585.29 million and a PE ratio of 87.87.

In related news, insider Justin James Apthorp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68), for a total value of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Also, insider Nicholas Devlin acquired 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,810.28 ($25,882.26). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,795,034.

Naked Wines Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

