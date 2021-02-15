Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in January

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 14th total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXTTF opened at $0.31 on Monday. Namaste Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get Namaste Technologies alerts:

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company worldwide. The company sells herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes, as well as medical cannabis through e-commerce sites. It also operates NamasteMD, a telemedicine platform that allows patients to have a remote medical consultation with a licensed healthcare practitioner; and Findify, an e-commerce artificial intelligence machine learning application, which optimize and personalize consumer's on-site buying experience in real-time.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.