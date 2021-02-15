Namecoin (NMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $179,927.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 97.9% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $29.46 million and approximately $179,927.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00004198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,616.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $717.36 or 0.01506547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.93 or 0.00512283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00040653 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005465 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

