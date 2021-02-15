Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $2.01 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 79.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $29.62 million and approximately $179,205.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,382.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.09 or 0.01472361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.85 or 0.00505945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00040744 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005218 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

