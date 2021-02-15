Nano Price Up 68.5% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Nano has traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $846.02 million and approximately $186.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.35 or 0.00013374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,473.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.40 or 0.03714524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.07 or 0.00434075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $702.40 or 0.01479570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00499598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.55 or 0.00466694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00330612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00030865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

