National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in TELUS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TELUS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TELUS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.