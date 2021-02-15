National Bank Financial Comments on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.88 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.58 and a 1-year high of C$26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.