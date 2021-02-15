National Bank Financial Comments on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

MTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.81.

Shares of MTL opened at C$10.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

