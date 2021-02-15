National Bank Financial Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,049 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $5,633,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 549,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

