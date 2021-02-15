National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

NGD opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

