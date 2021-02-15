National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

