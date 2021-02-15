National Health Investors (NHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect National Health Investors to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NHI opened at $70.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.