National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Short Interest Update

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

National Instruments stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,728. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

