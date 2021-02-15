National Retail Properties’ (NNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.
National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. 27,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.
In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
