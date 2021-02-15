National Retail Properties’ (NNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. 27,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

