National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NSA opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

