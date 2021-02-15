Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $93,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

