NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.00

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 177.91 ($2.32), with a volume of 5082742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.35 ($2.24).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 155 ($2.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.52.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

