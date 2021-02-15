Nautilus (NLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Nautilus to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $882.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In other news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

