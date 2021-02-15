Navcoin Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,955,535 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

