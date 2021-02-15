Navcoin Price Up 27% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $28.30 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00021723 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,950,761 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

