Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,618 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for about 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Rollins by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Rollins by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. 48,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,776. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

