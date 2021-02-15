Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

NYSE:CABO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,056.79. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,083.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,946.45. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,978.43, for a total value of $635,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,652,374.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total value of $1,371,995.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,831.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,054. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

