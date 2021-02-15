Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 264.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

IYW traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $93.10. 23,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,279. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $93.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

