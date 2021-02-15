Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 3,271 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,983 shares of company stock valued at $91,629,112 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.30. The company had a trading volume of 108,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,396. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.34. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

