Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 5,494 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 656,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,700,000 after buying an additional 82,121 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 607,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,403. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

