Navellier & Associates Inc Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,762 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

TGT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.43. 92,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

