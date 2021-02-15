Navellier & Associates Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.33.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average is $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

