Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 1.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.92. 16,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,059. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.35 and a 200 day moving average of $314.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total value of $8,461,010.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,356,129.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,686 shares of company stock valued at $90,545,648. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

