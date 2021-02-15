Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,655. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.